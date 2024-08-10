Barclays Boosts RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $57.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 616,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 209.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. RadNet has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $91,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,945.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $91,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $663,945.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $231,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,974,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516 over the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 774.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

