Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.38.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

AXSM stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. 428,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,898 shares of company stock worth $5,005,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

