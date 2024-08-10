Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) & Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Head to Head Comparison

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Minco Capital and Avalon Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Minco Capital and Avalon Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$1.04 million ($0.04) -0.76 Avalon Advanced Materials $90,000.00 277.52 -$2.46 million $0.01 4.42

Minco Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon Advanced Materials. Minco Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -30.65% -29.49% Avalon Advanced Materials 1,416.94% -2.58% -2.47%

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials beats Minco Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project consisting of nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

