Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ATLC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

ATLC traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $30.47. 7,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $450.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.88. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

