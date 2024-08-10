Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AAME traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $30.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

