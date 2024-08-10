Atb Cap Markets Comments on Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTC:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 268,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,464. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

