Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $38.95. 2,553,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,204,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,141,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.