Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Craig Hallum

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALAB. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of Astera Labs stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 2,020,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,666,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

