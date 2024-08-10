Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $264.92

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIEGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 264.92 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.67). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.64), with a volume of 327,521 shares changing hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £424.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,089.28 ($6,503.87). 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.