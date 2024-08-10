Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $264.92

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 264.92 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.67). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.64), with a volume of 327,521 shares changing hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £424.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.06.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,089.28 ($6,503.87). 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.