ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.60 and last traded at $114.27. Approximately 3,263,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,854,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.09.

ARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.07.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ARM in the second quarter worth about $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

