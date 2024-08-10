Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Arhaus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arhaus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 2,463,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,945. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Arhaus has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

