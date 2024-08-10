Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Raised to $63.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 248.45% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

ARCT stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 466,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,070. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $486.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

