Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.33. 301,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,620,000 after buying an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcosa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

