Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Aramark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

