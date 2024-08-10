Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aramark were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $75,477,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $68,309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after buying an additional 1,081,358 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aramark by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 931,904 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,602,000 after buying an additional 923,683 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.51. 1,619,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

