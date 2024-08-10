Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARMK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.97.

Get Aramark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. 1,619,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,853. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aramark by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Aramark by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.