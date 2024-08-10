AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. AppLovin updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.8 %

AppLovin stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. 4,906,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,709,742 shares of company stock worth $1,477,073,771. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Wedbush reduced their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

