Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Pauline Richards Acquires 2,351 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.5 %

APO stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,628. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

