APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at UBS Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered APA from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.64.

APA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. 4,063,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,209. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in APA by 131.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

