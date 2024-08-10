Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.69.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Antero Resources by 17.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,541,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,939,000 after buying an additional 381,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 453,854 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AR opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 133.55 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
