Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0262 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $261.76 million and $7.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,865.60 or 0.96480866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008028 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02530972 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $7,421,221.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.