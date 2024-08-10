Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price at $23.64

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

