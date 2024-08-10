Analysts Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $352.56

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICON Public

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in ICON Public by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $312.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.