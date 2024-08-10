Analysts Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Price Target at $132.67

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. UBS Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CGI by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.0% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 206,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CGI by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $106.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.16. CGI has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

