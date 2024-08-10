Analysts Offer Predictions for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $13.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.02. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $235.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,096. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $283.78. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

