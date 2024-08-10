Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.5 million-$296.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.0 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.
Amplitude Trading Down 0.4 %
AMPL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 753,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude
In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
