Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $305.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $310.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.49. 1,786,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,529. The company has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

