Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $464.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of AMP traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $404.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.92 and its 200-day moving average is $419.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $449.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,588,000 after buying an additional 110,319 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

