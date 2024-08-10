American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $15.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 58,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. American Well has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.03.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $0.58. American Well had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 120.44%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -15.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

