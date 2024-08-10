American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,447. The stock has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

