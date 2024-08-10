Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

NYSE AS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 710,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,103. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AS. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $425,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

