Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

