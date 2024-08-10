AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. AMC Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 884,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,823. AMC Networks has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $79,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

