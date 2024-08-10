Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 227,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

