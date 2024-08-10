Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Allient Stock Performance

Allient stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,446. Allient has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $345.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Allient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALNT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

