Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Earnings Results

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 210,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.20.
About Aligos Therapeutics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aligos Therapeutics
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.