Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Earnings Results

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 210,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.