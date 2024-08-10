Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALIT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of Alight stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,633. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,247,000 after acquiring an additional 547,614 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alight by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 531,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alight by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alight by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 192,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after buying an additional 263,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

