Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.14 and last traded at $79.92. 4,978,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 16,626,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.