Algorand Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.73 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $978.91 million and approximately $26.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,734,773 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.