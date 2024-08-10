Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 12.6 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 30,552,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

