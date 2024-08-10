Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.8-931.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.75 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.070 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Alarm.com Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of ALRM traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 752,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

