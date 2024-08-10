Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

AKYA has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 231,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,934. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

