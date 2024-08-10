Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,764,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,951,359.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

