Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEVA. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.02.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AEVA remained flat at $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

