Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.02. 365,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $80.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.