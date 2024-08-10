ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,928. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $220.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ADC Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

