Accel Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. 6,680,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

