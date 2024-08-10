Accel Wealth Management Purchases New Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,551.9% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,029,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 1,906,834 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 832,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 404,949 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 347,206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 677,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 241,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.49. 236,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

