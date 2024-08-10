Accel Wealth Management Purchases 117 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,432,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.64. The company had a trading volume of 422,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,335. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

