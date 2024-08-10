Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,619. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.